Richard Bowser, 46, had a handgun with him and injured another pubgoer with it when he stayed at Britain’s highest pub, Tan Hill Inn, above Swaledale, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He fired his pistol four times through the door of a bunkhouse inside which Lee Jackson was trying to hide from him. A bullet lodged in Mr Jackson’s arm and two others grazed his body.

A jury heard Bowser had also held the gun to the other man’s head and had been involved in violence with other people at the pub, which was busy because it was hosting a musical event. Armed officers had to taser him before they could arrest him.

Bowser, of Worcester Place, Bishop Auckland, is currently awaiting sentence after a jury convicted him of wounding Mr Jackson with intent and two charges of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They acquitted him on two charges of attempted murder which he had denied. Before the trial began, he had pleaded guilty to three charges of assault and two of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The actions of Bowser that night were absolutely abhorrent and are likely to have a lasting effect on the victim and those who witnessed this horrendous ordeal.

“The other people caught up in this incident were innocently working or enjoying a summer’s evening out with family and friends. No-one should be subjected to fear and violence like they were that evening.

“Praise must go to the brave and quick-thinking members of staff who not only ensured the safety of their customers but have fully supported the police investigation which has resulted in this conviction.

“This was an isolated incident carried out by one man. However, the impact his actions have had on everyone involved that night, and the wider Tan Hill community are lasting. Tan Hill is a popular area in North Yorkshire, and we hope this incident does not stop people enjoying this special location.”

Bowser will be sentenced next week and is remanded in custody.

Police said Bowser arrived at the pub at 4.30pm on July 21 and booked into a camping pod with a family member.

At 10.15pm, two hours after he first entered the bar, his card was declined as he tried to pay for a drink and he started swearing and talking loudly. He was asked to leave the bar, but was violent to staff and customers and a group had to stop him repeatedly hitting a man on the floor. Staff locked the door after he left the bar.

The jury heard that Bowser got the pistol from the camping pod before the incident with Mr Jackson who was the brother-in-law of one of the men Bowser had hit earlier.