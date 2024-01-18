Before Christmas, City of York Council warned households that some streets across the city would miss a single kerbside recycling collection in late December, due to staff availability.

Areas affected included parts of Clifton - where some streets haven't had their recycling collected since December 22 - with the refuse collectors finally due to visit nearly a month later tomorrow (Friday, January 19).

Residents say the 28 day wait has left recycling boxes overflowing.

One mum from Clifton, who didn’t want to be named, said streets such as Scarborough Terrace, near York Hospital, had had bins piled with recycling sitting on the pavement outside homes for weeks.

She told The Press: "It’s very annoying. There has been no recycling collection since before Christmas.

Recycling piles up in Scarborough Terrace (Image: Supplied)

"Some recycling has been left out on the streets for the past four weeks. There is rubbish strewn all over the pavement and the road. It makes it difficult to walk past with a pushchair.

"It’s not just me – my neighbours are complaining about it too.

"I understand the bin times have to change over Christmas and the staff need a break, but other areas of York have not had to go four weeks without a collection, so why are we?"

Earlier this week, a post was published on The Press' Facebook page asking residents about the issue. People living in Clifton, Haxby and Acomb all responded to claim they had suffered the same four week gap over Christmas in collection dates.

Built up recycling on Scarborough Terrace, waiting for collection (Image: Supplied)

James Gilchrist, the council's director of transport, environment and planning, said: "The council communicated widely before Christmas that some streets across the city would miss a single kerbside recycling collection in late December, due to staff availability over the Christmas period. This includes Scarborough Terrace.

"Residents should present their recycling for collection this week on Friday, January 19, their next scheduled recycling collection date.

"As at all times of year, residents can take items to household waste recycling centres at Hazel Court and Towthorpe, and local bring banks. To find your nearest recycling facility and opening times please go to https://www.york.gov.uk/recycling."