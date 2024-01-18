Twenty people caused mess and criminal damage to a fast food restaurant in North Yorkshire by throwing items around inside, police have said.
The incident happened at McDonald’s in York Road, Thirsk, at 2.35am on Saturday, December 30.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to about the incident.
A force spokesperson said she may have information to help the investigation.
They urged anyone who recognises the woman to call 101, select option two and ask for PC Laura Kelly.
You can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230246011 when passing on information.
