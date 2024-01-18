Why do we have five directorships in the first place and what are those people doing all day for the huge salary, pension and other perks that come with those senior appointments?

There are only so many hours in a working day. If the workload can be handled by three persons rather than five it can only mean that some people have not actually been doing very much.

The supposedly abolished position of Chief Executive is to all intents and purposes Chief Operating Officer. What’s in a name? Do the people at the top really think we are that stupid not to see this?

How about getting rid of the entire top team and starting afresh? We couldn’t do any worse.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

Trump, the Return?

The disturbing ITV documentary ‘Trump, the Return?’ with veteran journalist Robert Moore broadcast on January 16 pointed to the likelihood of a Trump Republican ticket in the US Presidential election in November, followed by President Trump Mk. 2 in the White House.

At about the same time 10 Downing Street’s prime ministerial occupant will probably be Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer. How would that pan out?

Second-time-round Trump might be even more volatile, unpredictable and not particularly well-disposed towards the UK than the Mk. 1 version. Lord help us.

What a pity that ‘Little Britain’ foolishly ditched the EU, as it’s difficult to close ranks when you’re not actually a member. At least the UK is still in NATO but even that might not be such a relatively cast-iron assurance with Trump in the ascendant.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York