Adams Aquatics Swim School at The Mount School at Dalton Terrace in York launched last September running swimming lessons for children of all ages, training for swimming teachers and lifeguards, as well as coaching for athletes with intellectual difficulties.

They provide opportunities for anyone to learn to swim from babies to children to adults.

And they say they will listen and agree a schedule to suit even the most nervous of learners.

Now they are running a competition specifically aimed at adults who can't swim and are asking people to nominate them to win a free course of swimming lessons.

Glenis has learned to swim at the school aged 71. She said: “After a long conversation with my eight-year-old granddaughter, who quite rightly told me I should face my fears, I decided to have one last go. I’d had a couple of nasty experiences when I was younger, so the thought of trying to learn to swim again really scared me. I felt terrified as I started my first lesson but armed with a noodle, two floats and my instructor Debbie, I somehow got through the first class and with encouragement, kept going.

"I realised my main fear was sinking to the bottom on my front and not being able to breathe. Once I was able to float face down, 99 per cent of my fears disappeared and now wild horses will not keep me away from the pool. I am now able to swim on my own - although not far or elegantly - but I have achieved something I never thought I would, and being in the water with my grandchildren is amazing.”

David Griffiths, Mount School principal, said: "Swimming is such a valuable life skill to learn that is incredibly beneficial for both physical and mental health. Our 25-metre swimming pool is a vital asset to the school and provides essential learning opportunities for not only our pupils but children and adults in the local community.

“Adams Aquatics are a perfect fit for The Mount and our ethos. They not only bring years of experience and knowledge of teaching but a passion for inclusivity in aquatic activities."

Please send nominations with a brief description of the person’s fears and aims to: debbie@adamsaquatics.co.uk and winners will be notified.