Walking into York via Goodramgate between 10:30am and 5pm you can’t help seeing the officials operating the security barrier outside the Cross Keys.
They are standing outside in all weather - rain, hail, snow and blow.
Surely a small sentry-type shelter would offer them some respite from the weather? Even a vehicle for shelter would be appropriate with the advantages that it could be removed when not needed.
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
