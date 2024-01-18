Walking into York via Goodramgate between 10:30am and 5pm you can’t help seeing the officials operating the security barrier outside the Cross Keys.

They are standing outside in all weather - rain, hail, snow and blow.

Surely a small sentry-type shelter would offer them some respite from the weather? Even a vehicle for shelter would be appropriate with the advantages that it could be removed when not needed.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York

 