The Oakgate Group has secured planning permission to erect 35 new flats, with linked improvements to the adjacent park where Dick Turpin’s grave is located.

City of York Council granted planning approval for the club site on Mill Street, which closed in 2018, when it became commercially unviable and was sold by its members to the Wetherby-based Oakgate Group, part of the Caddick group of companies.

The developer says a thorough consultation was undertaken and various changes were made to the designs, in collaboration with the Council and other stakeholders.

READ MORE:

These changes included reducing the height and massing of the proposed building and amending the design. The new development has been named St George’s Terrace.

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate Group said: “It’s great news that Councillors have recognised the benefits that these proposals will bring and approved the plans.

“Our proposals will replace an unattractive building to provide high quality new homes and will also bring major improvements to the vital green space, the Rest Gardens next to it – giving the grave of Dick Turpin the presence and profile it warrants, whilst delivering better amenities for the local residents.”

Work on the site is expected to start later this year.