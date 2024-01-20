Based on the classic rags-to-riches tale, Little Listeners: Cinderella takes audiences on an enthralling journey from the depths of drudgery to the heights of true love with plenty of music and magic along the way.

Directed by John Savournin, the 40-minute interactive show sees a company of professional opera singers and musicians giving the classic story an enchanting makeover in a relaxed setting, where singing along and moving around are actively encouraged. Sopranos Natasha Agarwal and Marie-Claire Breen take on the roles of Cinderella and Fairy respectively, while mezzo-soprano Joanna Harries appears as Mother/Prince. They are accompanied throughout by Miloš Milivojević on accordion and Peggy Nolan on cello.

Jacqui Cameron, Opera North Learning & Engagement Director, said: “With Little Listeners: Cinderella, we’re looking to engage all ages in a fun and creative way with storytelling, music and live performance. It’s fantastic to be able to give everyone the opportunity to experience the amazing power of opera singing up close, and it’s great to watch the children’s reactions as the singers hit the high notes! We very much hope that, for many, this could be the spark that leads to a life-long love of opera and theatre.”

Before the performance begins, the youngsters are invited to take part in a creative arts session where they are helped to make their very own magic wand which they can use during the show to give the Fairy a helping hand as she tries to help Cinderella escape from her evil step-family.

The perfect introduction to opera for all ages, Little Listeners: Cinderella is being performed at 11am and 2pm on Wednesday, February 14. Tickets are available from operanorth.co.uk, with babies and under twos free. After Malton, the show tours to Hull, Otley, Newcastle, Grimsby and Salford.