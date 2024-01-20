The Plough in Wombleton, between Thirsk and Pickering, received the recognition in the prestigious Estrella Top 100 UK Gastropubs.

Owned by couple Richard and Lindsey Johns, The Plough reopened in October 2023 - adding to the long line of pubs and restaurants they've owned over the past 20 years.

Richard, a self taught chef, cooks completely unaided in the kitchen. His food is British focused with a more modern take on the classics.

The pub has now been placed 67th in the country in the top 100 gastropub list.

Lindsey said: "It's a fantastic start to the new year. The hospitality industry has and still is facing significant challenges.

"We hope to build further on this award, making The Plough at Wombleton a quality choice for folks dining out in North Yorkshire."

The placings for the top 50 are to be announced on Monday (January 22), with winners of the "one to watch" category also being announced.