As previously reported by The Press, 19-year-old Jack Crawley is wanted following an attack near the village of Acaster Malbis, York. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, January 5.

North Yorkshire Police has now provided an update on the manhunt - saying detectives believe Crawley could be operating under a false name.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He could be going by the pseudonym 'Kyle'.

"He may currently be in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

"Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. He may be travelling around different locations."

Crawley is white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 shoes.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Crawley to not approach him, but to contact police immediately.

To provide information directly to the investigation team, please click the link here (mipp.police.uk) and navigate to the North Yorkshire Police tile, then select the appropriate investigation.

If you see Crawley, please do not confront him and dial 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.