THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a main route in York.
There's been a crash at about 7.30am on York outer ring road between Strensall and Haxby roundabouts this morning.
One eye witness who didn't want to be named said it involved an agricultural vehicle and a Mini car.
North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are on the scene.
