A CAR has overturned after a crash on an icy road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.53pm last night (January 17) after reports of a crash at Alne near Easingwold.
A service spokesman said: “Easingwold and Acomb responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision.
“On arrival, crews confirmed a Fiat 500 had overturned due to icy road conditions, but the woman driver was out on arrival and uninjured.
“Fire crews assisted with scene safety and then left the incident in the hands of the police.”
