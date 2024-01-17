A VAN has been completely destroyed after it caught fire in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they arrived at the scene at about 12.02pm today (January 17) on Main Street, in Ampleforth.
The crew from Kirkbymoorside managed to extinguish and dampen the van, which they found on fire.
According to the fire service, the van was completely burnt out.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article