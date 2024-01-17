Richard Bowser admitted firing a handgun through an outside door of the Tan Hill Inn minutes after he was involved in a violent altercation with staff and customers.

The 46-year-old was found guilty of wounding with intent after one of the bullets became lodged in Lee Jackson’s arm as he hid behind the door.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the defendant had been accused of pointing the revolver at the head of Mr Jackson before firing at him as he tried to hide away from him.

The damaged door at the Tan Hill Inn (Image: Graeme Hetherington)

Jurors cleared the defendant of the attempted murder charges – firing through the door and pointing the gun at Mr Jackson’s head.

The gunman was also found guilty of two charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life following the events on July 21 last year.

Bowser was arrested at the venue, which lies on the Pennine Way in one of the remotest parts of the Yorkshire Dales, after he was Tasered by armed police.

Bowser, of Worcester Place, Bishop Auckland, had already pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and two charges of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Pod at Tan Hill Inn where Richard Bowser was staying (Image: Graeme Hetherington)

During the trial, Christine Egerton, prosecuting, said the defendant had picked up a pistol and stuffed it in his waistband before confronting the brother-in-law of one of the men who he admits he assaulted during the disturbance.

Mr Jackson told jurors that he was petrified of the defendant and tried to hide in the bunkhouse but Bowser fired the gun through the door just moments after holding the weapon to his head at the toilet block.

Earlier in the trial, jurors watched CCTV footage from inside the Tan Hill Inn showing the accused throwing punches and slapping staff and drinkers before he was forced into the external lobby of the remote pub.

Alistair MacDonald KC, representing the defendant, asked him whether he fired the pistol through the closed door of the bunkhouse at the rear of the pub.

He replied: “I did that, I didn’t know anybody was behind it. It was a stupid and very dangerous thing to do.”

Judge Howard Crowson remanded Bowser in custody until he is sentenced next week.