On Saturday night (January 20) the group of people will sleep outside at various locations across the city centre.

The event is being organised by the Yorkshire North and East Methodist District and Carecent.

All money raised will go to Carecent and Inspire North.

Originally inspired by a group of young people, this is the fifth year of the sleep out.

In that time, the event has raised over £20,000 for Carecent, Inspire North and SASH.

Carecent is a breakfast centre for all homeless, unemployed or otherwise socially excluded members of our community.

It operates from Central Methodist church in St Saviourgate.

The team provide food, clothing and fellowship in a friendly and non-judgemental environment.

A Carecent spokesperson said: “The volunteer staff listen, offer support and advice, collaborating with other agencies, when appropriate, to move people forward to an improved lifestyle.”

Inspire North is the parent organisation of Community Links and Foundation, two charities offering mental health and housing support across the north of England.

Their goal is to create a world where everyone matters, building brighter futures for people within the health and social care sector through their family of organisations.

A spokesperson for the sleep out said people are welcome to run their own campsite and the team can offer resources and advice about doing so.

How to get involved

For more information or to take part contact Victoria Etherington: victoria@methodistyouth.org.uk or Keira Snaith: admin@carecent.org.uk

To donate, visit the JustGiving Page titled: Sleep Out for Homelessness 2024.