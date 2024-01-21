York Theatre Royal will host the company's production of "The Little Mermaid". Directed by Martyn Knight, the cast of Monica Frost, Ryan Addyman, Jonny Holbek and Pascha Turnbull hope to keep the York crowds entertained through the half-term.

Director Martyn Knight said: "We are incredibly excited to bring Disney's The Little Mermaid to the York stage

Ariel (Monica Frost) (Image: Matthew Kitchen Photography)

"This is a timeless story that has captivated audiences for generations, perfect for all the family, and we can’t wait to delight you all this half term."

Running from February 7-17, performances will start each day at 7.30pm, with matinees on Saturdays and Sunday starting at 2.30pm and 11am respectively. On Tuesday, February 13, a British sign language interpreted performance will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets start from £15 and can be booked from the online box office here, or via the phone number: 01904 623568.