North Yorkshire Police say the masked man threatened staff at BATA, Gate Helmsley with a ten-inch knife.

He demanded money from the till and e-cigarette vapes. However, staff point-blank refused to give him anything and he left empty-handed.

A police spokesman said: "He is believed to have approached and left on foot, along the A166 in the direction of Gate Helmsley.

"We responded and launched a full investigation, which remains ongoing and has included extensive enquiries.

"CCTV, door-to-door enquiries, witness statements and other lines of enquiry including with other forces have been pursued following the incident, which happened at 6.46pm on Sunday, January 7.

"We are urging the public to get in touch if they have any further information that could help identify the suspect.

"He is believed to be no older than 20 and was all dressed in black wearing a black balaclava and had a black rucksack with a white lining inside it."

Officers want to hear from anyone driving past the petrol station between 6.40pm and 6.50pm who may have information that could help the investigation.

Please email Alfie.thomlinson2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC476. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240004018 when passing on information.