Chris Scott worked as a music teacher during the mid to late 1990s at Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick.

While there, pupils had an English project to write a poetry anthology.

The project went so well that some of the work was published.

“There was an evening in front of the Lord Mayor where readings were done, and I had set three of the poems to music and we performed them,” Chris said.

Decades later, the York-based musician’s daughter-in-law Kelly asked him to record a song for her to walk down the aisle to when marrying his son Tom in 2020.

Love Is a Passion by The Primary Objective (Image: Supplied)

Chris said after struggling to come up with something, his mind “drifted back” to his teaching days and the project at Joseph Rowntree School.

“I tried to write something with the good vibe but none of my ideas were quite right," he explained.

One of the poems was called Love Is a Passion, which Chris believes was written by Tina Jones.

“The song had just the right vibe, but was unusual with two verses, no chorus and no middle section,” he said.

“I set about creating a new instrumental middle section and arranging it.”

The wedding was postponed due to the pandemic and a small family wedding took place instead.

Chris said the song was played and “went down well”.

He decided to release the pop/rock ballad through his band The Primary Objective.

It can be streamed on all major music platforms.