The event is at Acomb Parish Church Hall in Front Street on Wednesday from 11am to 2pm.

It features dozens of employers and recruitment agencies, who have a variety of roles to fill.

They will include: City of York Council, North Yorkshire Police, Benenden Health, Premier Inn, Motus Commercfials York, Valeo Snackfoods, Stockjton Hall Hospital and Lidl.

Other employers attending include the NHS, McDonalds, the Principal Hotel, Onebright and Dringhouses After School Club, alongside a number of employment agencies.

The Council’s York Learning service will be offering support with CV writing, advice on how to apply for jobs and other information on securing a job or training.

There will be opportunities for interviews on the day, so jobseekers are asked to come prepared with photo ID.

Cllr Peter Kilbane, Executive Member for Economy and Transport said: “These Jobs Fairs have a track record of moving job seekers into employment, supporting employers and adding to the economic strength of our city.

“If you’re looking to start, further or change your career, the Acomb Jobs Fair is a great opportunity. Many employers have a wider range of roles available than you might imagine, so come along and find the job you’re looking for!”

Find out more at https://yorklearning.org.uk/events/yorkjobsfair/