A VANDAL has struck at a shop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to trace a man they would like to speak to following criminal damage at the BP petrol station in North Street in Ripon.
It happened on Christmas Eve at about 4.30am and damage was caused to a display unit.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe they will have information that will help their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230245400 when passing on information.
