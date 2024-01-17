Rachael Maskell visited stores in Tang Hall Lane, East Parade, Paragon Street, Stonebow and Clarence Street to meet the management and staff at each store and listen to their concerns.

In November, retail trade union USDAW reported that in the past year 65% of shop staff have experienced verbal abuse, 42% have been threatened by a customer and five per cent were assaulted. Three-fifths of these incidents were triggered by shoplifting and two-thirds of those were linked to addiction.

The Co-op has reported a huge rise in incidents, with 1,000 incidents every day in 2023 across its 2,400 stores. In the first 8 months of 2023, numbers were 41% higher compared to 2022.

Furthermore, the Co-op also reported a rise of 25% in physical attacks against staff compared to 2022 and they say 100 staff receive serious verbal abuse every day.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, says the violence and abuse faced by shop staff is totally unacceptable. It is also essential the police step in when needed and offenders are pursued through the courts.

The MP continued: “It is a great concern that the number of shoplifting cases has soared in the past few years. I know that a significant amount of shop theft is undertaken by individuals who are involved in other criminal activity, such as the supply of illicit drugs, while for others it supports a drug or alcohol addiction.

“We need to address the root causes of these issues and take a public health approach to direct people to better choices. For some, selling products is an alternative income stream.”

Ms Maskell continued: “Labour is focused on tackling shoplifting and retail crime, and will create a new specific offence of assault against retail workers. Not only have we announced 13,000 more people working in community policing and PCSOs to address anti-social behaviour, but we would also ensure that our criminal justice system works. In the last year, ending in June 2023, 4,772,503* crimes remained unsolved, 87% if those reported. Labour will also address the 7,000 shortfall in detectives needed across policing.

“Labour will also reverse the Tories’ decision to downgrade the response to shoplifting under £200, as a crime is a crime and early intervention is needed to stop repeat offending. Our plan to boost city centre police patrols with named police officers to crack down on shoplifting forms part of our Community Policing Guarantee.”

Labour, she added, would better fund the police too, so they could do their jobs more effectively.

“The Tories have been letting criminals off and letting victims down. Labour will reverse their failure as we know how important it is for residents and retail workers to feel safe in their community,” she said.