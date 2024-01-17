Fire crews from Pickering and Kirkbymoorside Fire Stations were mobilised at 12.34pm along with Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, North Yorkshire Police to reports of a collision near Rosedale.

The crash involved one car on its side. One person had managed to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived but another person was trapped.

Assistance was required by NYFRS as the emergency services were struggling to get to the scene due to the adverse winter conditions and some had to walk some distance carrying equipment.

A spokesperson for NYFRS said: "We were called in to help gain access to the scene and we assisted in recovering two patients from the scene for road transportation to definitive medical care. We wish them a speedy recovery.

"Thanks to Craig and Helen from Rosedale Abbey Stores and Tearooms for the very welcome supply of hot drinks after the rescue had concluded.

"We had eight team members and three vehicles deployed for three hours and twenty minutes.

"On the way back to base we came across two elderly walkers clearly not enjoying the walk back to their accommodation and offered them a lift back home which was quickly accepted.

During the callout our duty incident controller was also contacted direct by an injured party in Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team area, the call was quickly transferred to Cleveland team.

Please take care driving in winter conditions, especially on the North York Moors National Park / Yorkshire Wolds and if you need Mountain Rescue assistance ring 999."

Fire crews worked alongside Paramedics and extricated the person who was then transported by road to hospital for treatment. Due to the snow it proved a challenge for some emergency services to reach the scene, some had to walk some distance carrying equipment."

