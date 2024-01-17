Rich Farrar suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition that affects the brain and nerves.

He was at an MS coffee morning at the Holiday Inn in Tadcaster Road between 10.30am and 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday, January 16) where other people with the disease meet to support each other.

When he got outside he realised his blue Carrera Crossfuse e-bike, worth about £2,000 and left double locked, had been stolen.

The stolen blue Carrera Crossfuse e-bike (Image: Supplied)

The 50-year-old, who lives in Haxby, said he got the bike around one year ago and it is now a “lifeline” as it lets him get around without using walking aids.

“It’s (the theft) left me not just upset, I’m vulnerable,” he said.

Rich has worked as an instructor with Bikeability since March 2018, helping teach primary and secondary school pupils in York how to cycle safely.

But without his bike, he is unable to do his job.

“It’s now left me here at home not able to work,” Rich said.

Rich Farrar (Image: Supplied)

'I have this bike for a purpose'





The bike was given to Rich by York City Council and he hopes to get a replacement.

But this will not happen quickly, with insurance and other admin work to carry out first, he said.

“It’s the fact that (the thieves) have no regard for the impact the theft has on the individual,” Rich explained.

“I have this bike for a purpose.”

'I’m going to be in a wheelchair so whilst I am still able to use an e-bike it’s giving me that independence'





Rich said the bike is pedal assisted which helps him as his legs are affected by the condition.

As his MS grows worse, he explained his “outlook is bleak” and he hopes to make the most of being mobile while he can.

Rich has worked as an instructor with Bikeability since March 2018 (Image: Supplied)

“I’m going to be in a wheelchair so whilst I am still able to use an e-bike it’s giving me that independence,” Rich said.

“It’s rewarding being an instructor and I want to do it as long as I can.”

Rich worked as a police officer in York for 26 years before he was medically retired due to his MS.

In 2015 he made headlines and appeared on the BBC when dramatic CCTV images emerged of him being assisted by a cage fighting judge while tackling a knife-carrying bike thief.

PC Farrar and Andy Haigh with the knife recovered after the York incident (Image: Nigel Holland)

The e-bike has plastic mudguards, two clip on lights and silver tape on the front seat.

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information about the theft to call 101 quoting reference number 12240009219.

“I just want the good citizens of York to keep their eyes peeled and if they see the photograph to be aware of the bike,” Rich said.