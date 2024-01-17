Stuart Wilson (Letters, January 17) suggests that York should adapt the Kendal idea of courtesy toilets.

It’s true that the few public toilets in York are woefully inadequate for the hordes of visiting tourists. But to put the onus on others to make up for the inadequacies of the council is wrong.

York council should provide adequate provision for tourists and citizens alike and not rely on business to make up for their lack of investment in WCs.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York