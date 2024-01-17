Listening to comments from MPs, particularly those on the opposition benches, regarding the Prime Minister’s decision to defend vital shipping being attacked in the Red Sea, its a good job this country is not under threat.

For if it were, a consensus of weak, wishy washy MPs would be calling for the enemy to hold fire until they had had their say on whether we should retaliate or not.

Again, we ask, do these people ever inhabit a world outside of Westminster’s unreal ‘bubble’?

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

 