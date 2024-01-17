Listening to comments from MPs, particularly those on the opposition benches, regarding the Prime Minister’s decision to defend vital shipping being attacked in the Red Sea, its a good job this country is not under threat.
For if it were, a consensus of weak, wishy washy MPs would be calling for the enemy to hold fire until they had had their say on whether we should retaliate or not.
Again, we ask, do these people ever inhabit a world outside of Westminster’s unreal ‘bubble’?
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel