In 2019 the Conservative Party Manifesto promised 6,000 more GPs by 2024. In fact the numbers have dropped, not risen, and the UK has nearly 2,000 fewer GPs today than it had had in 2015.
No wonder there are millions on waiting lists for treatment.
UK citizens pay less in taxes and the nation spends less on healthcare than the rest of Europe. We all know that you get what you pay for, so is that the whole cause of our troubles?
After the Second World War, the nation was rightly proud of creating the NHS, and its core principle of care that was free at the point of use.
But the world has changed since then. A growing population and ever more complex and amazing treatments - cancer care, hip replacements, antibiotics, saving premature babies - have utterly changed what is possible and what people expect.
Could the way we access healthcare be as important as the amount we spend? Most other European nations have insurance-based systems and have better healthcare and much better cancer survival rates than the UK. To save our NHS, isn’t it time we made the effort to learn from others?
Christian Vassie, Wheldrake, York
