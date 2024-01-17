North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.16pm last night (January 16) after reports of a crash on the A64 at Whitwell-On-The-Hill.

A service spokesman said: “Our Malton crew attended a two vehicle crash involving two cars.

“All occupants were out of the vehicles on arrival of the fire service.

“Crews assisted with scene safety and general first aid.

“The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police.”