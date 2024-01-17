AN urgent appeal has been issued for help to find a woman missing from home in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are searching for missing Middlesbrough woman Cherie Rowe who is believed to be in the Scarborough area in the company of a man.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: “Concerns are growing for the 33-year-old who may have a black eye.

“She was last seen at a hotel in the South Bay at around 5.45pm on Thursday (11 January 2024).

“Cherie is described as white with long dark hair that could be tied up in a bun. She is thought to be wearing a dark blue coat and navy jeans.

“Anyone who has seen Cherie or has any further information that could help locate her, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

“Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999 so we can quickly check she is safe.”

Please quote reference number 12240007301 when making a report.