The new cash fee is being introduced as part of efforts to repair the recent wildfires and floods which have been linked to climate change.

As a result, hotel fees in Greece are set to rise - with one or two-star hotels expected to increase by 1.50 euros per night.

Meanwhile, three-star hotels could reportedly increase by 3 euros, four-star hotels by 7 euros, and five-star hotels by 10 euros.

The tax will also cover short-term rentals booked online, with apartments charged at 1.50 euros and single-family homes and luxury accommodations at 10 euros per night.

It is estimated that this could give the Greek Government an extra 300 million euros in 2024.

Tourists will reportedly pay for the tax once they have arrived at the destination rather than being included in the prices given by operators or travel agents, according to BristolLive.

The tax amount will reportedly be roughly halved to the current rate of the already active 'tourist tax' during the off season, which runs from November to February.

Greece is not the only holiday hotspot to be introducing a tax of this kind.

Venice announced last year that it would be charging tourists a daily free from Spring in a bid to deter large crowds of visitors.

Meanwhile, the city of Amsterdam apparently has Europe's highest tourist tourist tax rate in 2024, according to Lonely Planet.

The Dutch capital confirmed that its tourist tax on hotel rooms would rise by 12.5% in 2024.

Similar to Greece, travellers to Amsterdam staying overnight in hotels, short-term rentals or guesthouses will be affected by the tax.

However, the tax also affects tourists visiting on cruise ships.