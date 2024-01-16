Richard Bowser admits firing a handgun through an outside door of the Tan Hill Inn minutes after he was involved in a violent altercation with staff and customers.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the 46-year-old had pointed the revolver at the head of Lee Jackson before firing at him as he tried to hide away from the defendant.

The defendant was arrested at the venue, which lies on the Pennine Way in one of the remotest parts of the Yorkshire Dales, after he was Tasered by armed police.

The damaged bunkhouse door and adjacent toilet door at the Tan Hill Inn (Image: Graeme Hetherington)

Bowser, of Worcester Place, Bishop Auckland, denies two charges of attempted murder, two firearms charges, and one of grievous bodily harm.

He has already pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and two charges of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He admits shooting through the door but denied that he intended to hurt Lee Jackson in any way.

Jurors heard how a bullet from the pistol was still lodged in Mr Jackson’s arm following the shooting on July 21 last year after he went to the defendant’s pod minutes after Bowser had assaulted his brother-in-law.

Mr Jackson said he was petrified of the defendant and tried to hide in the bunkhouse but Bowser fired the gun through the door just moments after holding the weapon to his head at the toilet block.

Earlier in the trial, jurors watched CCTV footage from inside the Tan Hill Inn showing the accused throwing punches and slapping staff and drinkers before he was forced into the external lobby of the remote pub.

Alistair MacDonald KC, representing the defendant, said his client accepts that his behaviour in the pub was 'disgraceful' but maintains that he never intended to murder Mr Jackson or inflict very serious harm to the man.

The trial continues.