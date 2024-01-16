As The Press previously reported, Jack Crawley is wanted in connection with an attack on a man near Acaster Malbis, York.

Officers are warning the public not to approach Crawley but to report any possible sightings.

The incident happened on the evening of Friday, January 5.

North Yorkshire Police has now launched an attempted murder investigation, which they say is currently ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. He may be travelling around different locations.

"He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear."

The police are asking anyone who believes they have seen Crawley, or anyone with information about his location, to contact them.

If you want to provide information direct to investigation team, please do so by clicking the link here (mipp.police.uk), and navigating to the North Yorkshire Police tile, then selecting the appropriate investigation.

The police added: "If you see Crawley, please do not confront him and dial 999 as soon as it is safe to do so."