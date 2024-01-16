A person was cut from a vehicle which was stuck on its side after a crash in the North Yorkshire Moors, the fire service has said.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene in Spaunton Moor at 12.34 today (Tuesday, January 16).
A person was cut from the vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The vehicle was on its side after it “slipped on the road in adverse weather conditions”, they added.
