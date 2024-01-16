As The Press reported yesterday, officers from North Yorkshire Police were trying to trace the next of kin of David Dicken from Scarborough after he died on Saturday (January 13).

A police spokesman said at the time: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Dicken.

"It’s believed that he may have family in London or Birmingham."

Today a spokesman said: "Our appeal reached New Zealand and an oil rig in the North Sea, and we've now been able to get in touch with his family."