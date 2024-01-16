A POLICE appeal after the death of a 68-year-old man from North Yorkshire has led to contact from an oil rig in the North Sea.
As The Press reported yesterday, officers from North Yorkshire Police were trying to trace the next of kin of David Dicken from Scarborough after he died on Saturday (January 13).
A police spokesman said at the time: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
"Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Dicken.
"It’s believed that he may have family in London or Birmingham."
Today a spokesman said: "Our appeal reached New Zealand and an oil rig in the North Sea, and we've now been able to get in touch with his family."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article