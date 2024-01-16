As well as rough surfaces, uneven pavements and trip hazards in the form of potholes, there is the matter of cleanliness.

Perhaps a ‘name and shame’ approach or a league table would help to concentrate minds - a bit like they do with rivers!

In days of yore it wasn’t unusual to see shopkeepers sweeping and swilling the stretch in front of their own premises. Is this commendable practice still widespread?

It would help in transforming the mean streets into the clean streets.

Having said that, I’ve just today heard of volunteers painting shabby-looking street furniture in the middle of York on a freezing cold day to spruce things up, so thank you to them for helping to redress the balance.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

Tadcaster’s greenbelt

I am a frequent visitor to Tadcaster and am appalled that there are plans to build on greenbelt in the town’s River Wharfe valley (Plans submitted for 400 homes in North Yorkshire town, Press online, December 20).

Local residents and visitors appreciate the lovely river walk from the bridge past the viaduct and on to Newton Kyme or back into Tadcaster via Smews Farm. A ‘landscaped park’ on water meadows will be no compensation.

The proposed development of more than 400 houses means 800 adults commuting to work in York or Leeds - meaning more traffic on the roads.

There are many attractive houses boarded up in Tadcaster town centre which could and should be refurbished, providing local houses for local people - for example, houses on Westgate, Chapel Street, Commercial Street, Bridge Street, Kirkgate and Wighill Lane.

There is open derelict spare land off Kirkgate where a small estate of sympathetically designed town houses could be built.

Elizabeth Nash, Morris Lane, Leeds

TV antiques

The most enjoyable programme on TV is, and has been for many years, The Antiques Road Show hosted by the superb Fiona Bruce.

The whole programme is full of joy, passion, pleasant ordinary people and expert valuers.

Everyone is treated the same, regardless of age, sex, colour, religion, nationality. There is NO violence, bad language, perverted sex or nastiness - just goodness and many very interesting stories. An hour every Sunday of something to look forward to.

David Quarrie, Holgate, York