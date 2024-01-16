Kendal, a small town in The Lake District, publishes a leaflet for visitors about their ‘Courtesy Toilet Scheme’. In the leaflet is a map of the town, marked with toilet locations indicated in red.

These toilets are all located in the premises of participating businesses within the town, offering the use of their toilet facilities during opening hours. They include shops, coffee bars, pubs, cafes and shopping centres.

This idea might be a quick answer to Yorks shortage of loos? Locals of course know where to go. But York has 8.9 million visitors each year bringing £1.7 billion to our economy, and supports 17,000 jobs.

We need to offer these visitors all they expect - especially older visitors who may require more frequent use of facilities.

May I suggest our city council look into this?

Stuart Wilson, Vesper Drive, Acomb