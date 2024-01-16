They will be touring this year, including two sell-out shows in York's Museum Gardens in the summer - but we thought we'd turn back time to another open-air gig back in the last millennium!

The York-based band, now in their 30th year, have played many gigs in their home city over the years, but one of the most memorable must be the summer night they played outdoors on the University of York campus.

The date was Friday June 19, 1998 and the Sheds were booked to appear at Derwent College for an open-air gig.

Press reporter Caroline Barrett wrote a story about the gig, which was published the following day.

Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter at the Derwent College outdoor gig in 1998. Press photo

She wrote: "York's own pop giants Shed Seven gave a boost to an up-and-coming student band by headlining a special concert in the city.

"The charity event last night at York University also featured The Dandys - a York band who have already had several Top Ten hits - and Bell Curtis, who are managed by England footballer Teddy Sheringham.

"A number of record company representatives were believed to have attended the outside event to check out the student band, dEFENBAKEr, who have a large campus following.

"More than 1,000 students splashed out £15 on a ticket for the event, which was also raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Relief."

The Sheds went on to have a long career - they are now the British rock group with the longest gap between their debut album and first number one album.

The group earned that honour with 29 years, three months between the first Official Albums Chart appearance of their 1994 debut Change Giver, which peaked at number 16, and landing at number one with 2024’s A Matter of Time.

It is the sixth studio collection in a career spanning three decades for the group comprising Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Tim Wills and Rob Maxfield.

Their last highest-charting record was 1999’s hits collection Going For Gold, which peaked at number seven. Three other albums - A Maximum High, Let It Ride and Instant Pleasures - all also hit the Top 10.

The band will be playing A Matter of Time in full at three sold-out album release shows this month – at Kingston on January 25, Coventry on January 26 and Leeds on January 27.

For York fans, they’ll be staging two outdoor ‘homecoming shows’ - both already sold out - at the Museum Gardens on July 19 and 20.

Those York shows will feature special guest Peter Doherty, who features on the new album’s closing song Throwaways.

* Do you remember this gig? Share your memories in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories.