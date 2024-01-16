The Snooks could be found at London Kings Cross, alongside a Tansy Beetle Canvas to represent the York Trailblazers Trail, and an impressive ice sculpture of the London to York skyline to represent York Ice Trail, which takes place in February.

The activation in Kings Cross showcased the exciting events York has to offer in the upcoming months to a national audience, as well as highlight the short travel time from London to York.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York, said of the Monday visit: "We've had a wonderful day at London Kings Cross today, promoting York Ice Trail, Snook Character Trail and York Trailblazers Trail.

“It's an exciting time for us to be shouting about how great our city is to a more national audience and encouraging people to visit for short stay city breaks. “Thank you to all the wonderful businesses and organisations taking part in the trails, and special thanks to Middletons Hotel, City Cruises York and St Leonard's Hospice for joining us in London."

James Wainwright, Head of Fundraising of charity partner St Leonard’s Hospice said: “The Snooks Trail is a new and exciting way for St Leonard’s to remind people why we’re here and of the difference we make for people in York and the surrounding area.

“This will be a really high-profile event for York, with the exciting prospect of the sculptures being auctioned off in May to help even more patients and their families in future.”

Chris Pegg, Head of Commercial, Sales & Marketing at City Cruises York, one of the snook sponsors, said: “We’re supporting the Snooks trail as it is a fantastic opportunity to enhance the profile of our beautiful city and allows visitors to explore York's incredibly rich heritage.

“Visit York have done amazingly to launch the trail from Kings Cross, and we’re proud to support them today in representing the city and driving footfall.”

Middletons Hotel, another snook sponsor, said: “Middletons Hotel has always been a huge supporter of the annual York Ice Trail, so when Make It York announced the Snooks Trail 2024, it was an event we were keen to be involved in.

“Not only is it an exciting new experience that’s accessible to all, but it’s an opportunity to encourage visitors and families from London into York while also supporting St Leonard’s Hospice - a charity very close to our hearts. We’re absolutely delighted to be joining Make It York and the other sponsors at Kings Cross Station.”