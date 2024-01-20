Harrogate featured on the highly praised list by The Independent, a location which dates back to 1571.

The publisher said: “Not that long ago, the highlight of a trip to a UK spa town would have involved an iced bun in some olde worlde tea shop.

“Now, happy days, thanks to a revival in British bathing culture, your highlight is more likely to be a proper pummelling by hydro jets in a geothermal pool followed by a hammam steam.”

It added: “Spa towns across England, Wales and Scotland have their own unique mineral-rich and geothermal springs, which are being incorporated into sophisticated spa experiences in sparkling new retreats and multimillion-pound renovations of grand Georgian spa hotels.

“Japan may have its onsens and Sweden its saunas, but now you can enjoy a very British style of bathing culture without having to queue for a flight.”

Why is Harrogate one of the UK’s best spa towns?





The Independent commented: “The elegant North Yorkshire town has a long history as a spa town, dating back to 1571 when sulphuric waters were first discovered in several natural springs. Now you can sip those waters at the Royal Pump Room Museum and bathe like a Victorian at the heritage Turkish Baths.”

If you're looking for one of the best spas to visit in Harrogate, The Independent has recommended Rudding Park.

Have you visited this luxury spa in Harrogate? (Image: Tripadvisor)

It said: “For a lavish spa experience, book a room at the sprawling five-star Rudding Park, with a rooftop spa, woodland spring bathing and a suite of indoor and outdoor pools and sauna.”

The luxury retreat recently featured among the UK's best places for a cosy winter getaway.

On Tripadvisor, Rudding Park has a current rating of 5/5 out of 6,449 reviews.

One recent visitor wrote: “We chose Rudding Park as the hotel to celebrate our Golden Wedding Anniversary and we were so happy that we did.

“It is a great hotel with wonderful staff, where nothing is too much trouble. The food was excellent and served by a very professional staff. An excellent hotel with no issues. We will definitely return and would recommend it to anyone who enjoys top quality.”

Recommended reading:

The UK’s best spa towns according to The Independent

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Buxton, Derbyshire

Malvern, Worcestershire

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

You can find out more about all the UK’s best spa towns on The Independent website.