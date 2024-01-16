Annie Dryden from Middlesbrough was last seen after getting off a train at Battersby in the Moors at about 2.38pm on Thursday, January 4.

She boarded the train at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough at 2.09pm that day.

CCTV of Annie Dryden on the train (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers are now extending their search to the village of Castleton, as they follow up information provided by the public.

Police 'very concerned' for Annie's safety

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan from North Yorkshire Police said Annie is “very familiar” with the outdoors and wild camping (when someone sleeps in a tent in the countryside not in a campsite or caravan park).

He added the force is “very concerned” for her safety.

The search will include officers going house to house in the village and checking CCTV and public transport, DCI McEwan said.

“If she is still outside, she is likely to be wet and muddy and in need of supplies. We continue to urge residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that someone has sought shelter,” she continued.

“We are following up all potential reports from members of the public and my thanks go to them for their support with our appeal. However, at this stage her train journey on 4 January remains the last confirmed sighting.”

DCI McEwan added: "We also appeal direct to Annie, that if she sees or hears this appeal, please get in touch with your friends, family or the police and let us know that you are safe. If you prefer not to speak to us, you can let the missing people charity know by calling 116000 and they will pass on a message."

Annie is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. She was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

How to report information

Police urge anyone with information to call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Annie or know where she is now, call 999.

Quote incident number 12240005550 when passing information.

As The Press reported, over the weekend officers carried out extensive searches in the area of Battersby and further afield with the support of mountain rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service.

The search to find Annie was handed over to North Yorkshire Police from Cleveland Police last week.