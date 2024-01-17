The closure of the 62-bed Minster Grange Care Home was announced in early December, when the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) said the three-storey home in Haxby Road had been sold to a provider of specialist mental healthcare services.

The closure also followed an ‘inadequate’ rating from the Care Quality Commission earlier in the year.

Minster Grange also received a second inadequate rating early in January following a visit by inspectors in November.

The closure left relatives and councils with just several weeks to find news homes for the mainly elderly residents, including those living with dementia, before a Friday January 12 deadline.

The operator also pledged to help with the relocations, adding it (MMCG) had five other care home sites within a 20 mile radius of Minster Grange.

An MMCG spokesperson told the Press: “All residents had vacated by 1115 on Wednesday 10/1/24, the deregistration takes effect from 12th January.”

City of York Council confirms that this includes those funded by it or those funded by North Yorkshire Council, as well as those who funded themselves, who also received support from the councils in relocating their relatives.

Michael Melvin, Interim Director of Adult Social Care and Integration at City of York Council, said: “Since this home’s closure was announced, our adult social care team has worked quickly and tirelessly to put each resident and their needs at the centre of work to help them understand their options and find suitable care and support elsewhere.

“All the residents have now been moved to alternative accommodation. All CYC-funded residents and family members, where appropriate, were supported to find suitable care as were any other residents who wanted help.”

The MMCG acquired the home in 2020 but prior to the December 6 sale, it already shared part of the building with Schoen Clinic York, part of the Schoen Clinic UK Group.

Schoen has occupied the ground floor since Spring 2021 and following talks with the company, MMCH decided to close the elderly service at Minster Grange so Schoen Clinic York can expand its service offering, MMCG said in a statement last month.

Andy Davey, managing director of Schoen Clinic UK Group, said acquiring Minster Grange would help it meet the “rapidly growing” need for its services, including inpatient bed capacity.

Last year, the Minster Grange Care Home received a one-star rating for food hygiene, meaning Major Improvement Necessary, following a visit by City of York Council inspectors on August 24.

The Food Standards Agency website reports standards were ‘generally good’ for hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were ‘good’, but for management of food safety, it was a case of ‘major improvement necessary.’