The "patient-led" transformation is set to revamp and improve the current cancer care facility, which used to host around 6,000 patients a year until it closed to drop-ins during the pandemic, which also saw some of its space used for offices.

The aim of the centre, which is run by Macmillan's health and wellbeing support team, is to listen to cancer patients, provide advice and signpost them to resources. For many, the non-clinical area has also become a safe space for patients in the hospital.

In a bid to revitalise the centre, Macmillan has drawn up plans to expand and improve the space. During the process, they have turned to patients for advice to ensure their needs are met.

Macmillan's personalised care lead for York, Colm Gough, said: "When the centre closed we lost a lot of face to face support.

"We're trying to shift to more proactive support, a holistic, clinical support."

Katy Pierce, Macmillan's partnership manager for Yorkshire and Humber, said the reduced service during the pandemic had had an impact on patients and their families.

She said: "We identified it as a problem and the trust came to us at the same time."

After identifying the need for a new centre, Macmillan began a period of interviews, forums and assessments, all liaising with the patients about what the centre should be.

Colm said: "Every step of the journey has been guided by the patient voice."

The new centre is set to see an improved garden space with a heated pod, to give patients the opportunity to be outside. There will also be a new entrance, to help make it a more comfortable environment.

The site will be more patient friendly, with spaces made so that bed-bound patients can be wheeled into the centre to create a nicer environment for family visits.

Counselling services and communal spaces will also be improved so patients have those resources at their disposal.

Patient representatives have played a key role in developing the plans by sharing personal experiences.

One rep, Louise Rhodes, is living with an incurable diagnosis of breast cancer and since 2012, she has leant on the services at the centre.

She said: "They (Macmillan) have really concentrated on what this means to a patient.

"When this was open before it was fantastic, you can come in and just sit and read a book if you need.

"Each time I came in here it was like walking into a warm hug."

Another patient rep, Angie Junt, is a former police officer who had to be medically retired following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2016.

She said: "Coming in here, it's a lifeline.

"It's a safe haven, what I love here is they actually listen to what I have to say."

The centre is set to open in early 2025. Organisers are currently finalising designs, and asking for artists to help contribute to make it a welcoming space.

Katie Pierce, of Macmillan, added that new centre at York Hospital will help people living with cancer get the support they need by "providing a gold standard level of service".

“We are proud and excited to work in partnership with the trust on the redevelopment," she said.