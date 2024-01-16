Organisers of the event, hosted at Castle Howard last year and on the Knavesmire in York before, took to social media to share the news that it will be “taking a break” in 2024.

They said the Fiesta will return in summer 2025.

“The team would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported the event over the years,” a statement by the organisers on social media read.

“We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional and unique experiences and we look forward to welcoming you back in the future.

A hot air balloon above Castle Howard, near Malton (Image: Nick Howard)

Backdrop of stately home 'couldn't have been better' for event, says organiser

As The Press reported at the time, the four-day event brought over 22,000 to Castle Howard over the course of the August bank holiday weekend last year.

That was well down on the 60,000 who attended the event at York's Knavesmire in 2022.

"But we are building a new venue," organiser John Lowery said at the time.

"Castle Howard has been great as a venue and the house as a backdrop couldn't have been better."

After five years on Knavesmire in York the Fiesta switched venues to Castle Howard.

Organisers said the move was to ‘increase capacity and expand further' although The Press understands there may also have been some concerns from the city council in York about loud music.

For the first time, the event at Castle Howard included an option for camping so visitors could stay for the entire weekend or come for the day.

The move to the stately home also enabled the Fiesta to expand its music and events programme.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder headlined the stately home’s stage on the Sunday night.

Sam Ryder on stage at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta (Image: milnerCreative)

His rendition of Space Man coincided with a 'night glow', in which tethered balloons let off flares in time to the music.

Other big-name acts appeared across the weekend, including Sister Sledge, the Ministry of Sound, Joel Corry and dance troupe Diversity.

More than 40 balloons from across Europe were tethered in Castle Howard’s grounds throughout the event.

Despite the worst efforts of the weather - which led to a balloon launch on Sunday afternoon being abandoned - they took part in several 'mass balloon' launches in the early morning and late afternoon.

They made for a breath-taking sight as they soared high in the sky above the magnificent stately pile, designed by John Vanbrugh and Nicholas Hawksmoor and built between 1699 and 1702.