The latest figures show York had 2,300 on its claimant count in December, 500 of which were over 50.

This represented a decrease 140 (or 6%) overall, but a drop of 85 (or 15%) for the over 50s.

Ryedale has a claimant count of 605, 180 of which are over 50.

However, this was 35 (or 6%) higher overall, with no change for the over 50s.

Selby has a claimant count of 1,200, 325 of which are over 50.

The overall figure is 10 (or 1%) down on the previous December, but thee number of over 50s on the claimant count increased by 15 (or 5%).

York JobCentrePlus credits the success with the over 50s on the ‘great work’ done by its work coaches in the city, though the staff help all age groups find work.

The DWP is planning a range of events to help people find work.

They include the Acomb Jobs Fair in Acomb Parish Church Hall, Front Street, Acomb, on Wednesday January 24 from 11am to 2pm.

Wendy Mangan, Employer & Partnership Manager for York & North Yorkshire, said: “The job fair will give people a great chance to meet employers face to face and not only find out more about jobs, but also retraining and improving skills & qualifications. A jobs fair means every jobseeker has an opportunity to make progress.”

“Some of the exhibitors confirmed for the Acomb Jobs Fair are: Benenden Health, Premier Inn, Valeo Snack foods, North Yorkshire Police, Avon, Supplementum Training, City of York Council, McDonalds, the Principal Hotel, North Yorkshire Council, York Volunteers Centre and Onebright.”

Furthermore, York JobCentre Plus has a range of events and initiatives in the coming weeks to help people find work.

They include:

During National Apprenticeship week beginning on Monday February 5, York Jobcentre will be hosting information sessions on applying for apprenticeship roles within the NHS, Premier Inn, the Rail Industry and Citywide Healthcare (pharmacy dispensers). There will also be generic sessions on how to find and apply for an apprenticeship.

Starting on Monday January 22 is a five day Sector-based Work Academy customer service training course. It promises a a guaranteed interview with Lidl for all course completers.

Monday January 22 also sees the start of a Dumper Ticket course and Forklift course in Selby.

On Wednesday January 24, health and social care provider UBU is attending York Jobcentre to talk about their job opportunities.

Monday January 29 sees the start of an 8 week training course at Murton.

For more information on any of the above contact a Jobcentre Work Coach.