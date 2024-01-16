The council said a city-wide pot of £100,000 aims to deliver projects which support those York communities which are ‘most in need of better health, greater fulfilment and prosperity’.

A council spokesperson said applications are being invited by the council from organisations across the city’s wards and can be for a maximum £10,000 share of the funding.

Councillor Katie Lomas, executive member for finance, performance, major projects, human rights, equality and inclusion, said: “It is unacceptable that around 5 per cent of York’s population live in areas ranked amongst the bottom fifth in England and Wales for deprivation.

“With this fund, which can work across a number of wards, we’re taking action on our pledge to eradicate the inequalities which shamefully continue to exist in our city.”

Councillor Michael Pavlovic, executive member for housing, planning and safer communities, said: “By sharing the city’s resources, successes and strengths, everyone can access the same opportunities and so strengthen our neighbourhoods, communities and the city to enjoy better, happier, healthier lives in a fairer, more affordable city.”

The spokesperson said the funding reflected the vision of the council’s ‘One city, for all’ plan and the priority areas for which it can be used included better health, wellbeing and equalities, supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis and tacking the climate emergency.

More information about the funding and how to apply before the end of January can be found at www.york.gov.uk/wardbudgetcitywidefund