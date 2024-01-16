This flexible seven-seater already ranked well for space, practicality and equipment – and now there’s a hybrid engine to provide greater efficiency.

The new Jogger Hybrid 140 is the first electrified model to be introduced to UK showrooms by the value-orientated brand.

This powertrain combines two electric motors with a 1.6-litre petrol engine – and doesn’t need to be plugged in. The hybrid set-up also brings an automatic gearbox into the Jogger line-up, which combines smoothly with the engine.

As you’d expect, the hybrid version is more expensive than the conventionally-powered Jogger - but still represents excellent value for money at under £23,000.

Perhaps the appealing price has been helped by the fact the engine is borrowed from Dacia’s parent company Renault and will be familiar to those who have driven the Clio or Captur hybrids. Without the cost of developing an all-new powertrain, Dacia has been able to retain the value element of its USP.

The electrification hasn’t hindered any of the vehicle’s key strengths, such as space, flexibility and a decent amount of equipment for the money.

At this price and with this body shape – something across between a hatchback, an estate and an MPV – the Jogger is operating in something of a niche, where direct rivals are not easy to identify.

One thing is for sure, you come to appreciate the flexibility offered by the rather cavernous interior, especially if doing the school run or, as was recently necessary, lugging large Christmas presents around Yorkshire.

Dacia says the hybrid can run in pure-electric mode at speeds of up to 43mph.

That all makes for extra efficiency, with the vehicle returning an official combined figures of 56.5mpg and 112g/km of CO2 emissions.

A 0-62mph time of just over 1o seconds is sufficient for most situations, with the system producing 138bhp and 144Nm of torque.

Around town, it opts for EV power up to 80 per cent of the time. It’s super-quiet at lower speeds, but the noise from the combustion engine can be quite noticeable when working hard up hills.

The steering is on the light side and the suspension soft enough to absorb all but the worst road imperfections, so the car is set up more for comfort and ease-of-use.

The hybrid version is only available in the top two trim levels. Expression spec, tested here, brings an extensive range of kit, including tech that’s very important on a lengthy vehicle, such as a reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors.

The eight-inch infotainment system functions well and offers clear graphics, along with smartphone integration.

There’s also a seven-inch display in the instrument panel providing key information at a glance.

There’s bags of leg and headroom up front, while the second row offers plenty of space for two adults, with the third row also providing decent levels of room.

With all three rows of seats in place, boot capacity stands at 212 litres but increases to almost 700 litres with the third row folded down.

You can remove the third row completely to create an even bigger load space on occasions when it’s necessary.

Dacia Jogger hybrid

TRIM: Expression

FUEL ECONOMY: 56.5mpg combined

EMISSIONS: 112g/km

MAX SPEED: 111mph

0-62MPH 10.1 seconds

ENGINE: 140 petrol, 1,598cc

TRANSMISSION: 6-speed automatic

PRICE: £22,995 OTR