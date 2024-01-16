The research, which is being carried out as part of a collaboration between Enterprise Works at the University of York and the Federation of Small Businesses, (FSB) will look at how women are overcoming social bias and barriers to business as well as what needs to be done to remove the necessity for continued gender equality conversations over the next decade.

Numerous reports have highlighted the benefits of female entrepreneurship to the British economy, demonstrating their untapped potential and the necessity to address challenges women face in succeeding in business.

In developing this report specifically for York & North Yorkshire, the university and the FSB say they are focused on addressing the challenges unique to this region and co-creating solution-based approaches.

Prof Kiran Trehan, Pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC) for Partnerships and Engagement, University of York and Professor of Innovation, who is leading the research, said: “The detailed research is a vital part of the information we need to gather for what will be an immensely powerful piece of research which will inform the opportunities and challenges that impact on female business owners.

“By better supporting the needs of our region's female founders and entrepreneurs, we can support not only the economic development of our region but also its social fabric - enabling inclusive growth equality, opportunity and a fairer economy."

Carolyn Frank, Development Manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, York & North Yorkshire, said: “We are pleased to be collaborating on such an important piece of research for our region. We need to be able to maximise the tremendous value offered by female entrepreneurs and women business owners in York and North Yorkshire and understand what is holding them back from achieving their ambitions.”

Women have until Monday to take part in the survey: Survey - New Era for female entrepreneurship in York and North Yorkshire - Google Forms

Following the survey, there will be an interactive workshop for both aspiring and existing female entrepreneurs.

The university and FSB says they will have the opportunity to dive deeper into the issues and themes raised, which they say again places women at the heart of the research.

They will discuss and define the solution-based actions and radical strategies they say are needed to drive change, heralding a new era for Women in Enterprise in York and North Yorkshire.

Participation in the workshop, which will take place at The Guildhall in York on January 31st, will directly inform the strategic recommendations made.

Women can sign up at: https://www.fsb.org.uk/event-calendar/women-in-enterprise-york-north-yorkshire.html