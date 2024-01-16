Leslie Forbes and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick) died when trying to cross the River Esk near Glaisdale in the Land Rover on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

An inquest was opened into their deaths today (Tuesday, January 16) at Northallerton Coroner’s Court.

Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick) (left) and Leslie Forbes (right) (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Coroner Jon Heath told the court that Mr Forbes, 70, of North Newbald, near Beverley, and Mr Hibbins, 59, of Melbourne, near Pocklington, were part of a 4x4 enthusiasts group.

They were taking part in an off road expedition when the vehicle was “swept away” by the river, the coroner said.

The men were travelling as part of a convoy of vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, North Yorkshire (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Mr Heath gave the cause of death for Mr Forbes and Mr Hibbins as drowning.

He adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull was also travelling in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull was also travelling in the vehicle and died at the scene (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Devastated family and friends of the men previously paid tribute to them through North Yorkshire Police.

They described Mr Forbes as “a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends".

They said Mr Hibbins will be "sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues”.

Mr Daddy was described as "a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend”.

“Always helping others, 4x4, green laning, scouting and outdoor activities, passionate Hull FC supporter and a big circle of friends,” the statement continued.

“He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early. He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."

Emergency services rush to scene

As The Press reported at the time, emergency services including police, ambulance and a helicopter attended the location on the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on December 28.

The 4×4 was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm.

Chris Ford, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the river, swollen by heavy rain, swept the men away and carried them around 400 yards downstream.

The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, North Yorkshire (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

It came as Storm Gerrit caused flooding and travel chaos across the country throughout that week.

Mr Ford, a firewood salesman, was called to the scene to help recover the vehicle with his tractor and found it fully submerged beneath the water, he said.

He and two others used tractors to pull the 4×4 on to the riverbank, he added.

Police said another man, who attempted to help those trapped in the car, was pulled from the river and needed medical treatment.

Local resident Rosie Dale said the area is popular with 4×4 drivers, adding: “In the summer you get 10 of them at a time.”