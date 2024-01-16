A MAIN road through a North Yorkshire village has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.
The Village in Thorp Arch near Wetherby is closed both ways with slow traffic due to a police incident between Bridge Close and Thorp Arch.
Read next:
- 'It's ruining my life' - pregnant mum in row over black mould in York home
-
- 'Booking numbers are going through the roof' - York set to see more hen dos in 2024
- Well-known high street name closes another York shop
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
The nature of the incident is not yet know.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article