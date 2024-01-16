Light snow showers are set to hit the city at 10am changing to clouds by lunchtime.

Cold temperatures are expected today with a high of 3C and low of -3C.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for tomorrow by the Met Office.

Despite this, however, the forecasters say York will see sunshine tomorrow with no rain or snow forecast.

Temperatures are expected to stay cold tomorrow with a high of 1C and low of -4C.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “There will be widespread frost this week and we could see some fairly deep laying snow in parts of northern UK and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times.

"The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.”

Amy Fellows, National Network Manager at National Highways, warned that freezing conditions bring hazards on the roads.

She urged drivers to “take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected”.