Police have now issued CCTV featuring a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident in Pickering.

The crime happened at Television House, Market Place, on Saturday, November 7 and involved the theft of electrical items, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson added: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230211771 when passing on information.